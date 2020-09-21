Whatsapp introduced a new feature!!! Know what it is…

Multi-device support could soon be coming to WhatsApp. One of the beta versions of iOS has implemented a new feature that asks users for a registration code. Once enabled, this feature could allow you to use WhatsApp on multiple devices using the same account. WABetaInfo discovered this feature on WhatsApp beta for iOS. When you log in on a new device, WhatsApp usually asks for a verification code that you must have already set earlier. In the beta version, the app notifies that a registration code was requested for your account. A notification pop-up also appeared in this version even though it hasn’t been enabled yet.

In the latest WhatsApp beta for android 2.19.345, there is a minor change in the UI. The photo icon of the camera has reportedly been replaced by an image. This is a very minor change that might go unnoticed for many. Also, you can use WhatsApp on multiple desktops with the same account. A stable data or internet connection on the phone is also mandatory.