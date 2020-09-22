An amazing 18-story city found underground, built centuries ago!!! See photos here…

Turkey:- Cappadocia has been known for its underground chambers and tunnels since ancient times. More than 200 tunnels have been found here. Most of these are interrelated. Derinkuyu has a different history to tell. Derrinkuyu was an underground city built during the Arab-Byzantine War between 780 and 1180 AD to escape the Arabs. The city of Derinkuyu was discovered in 1963. It was later opened to the public in 1969. Although there is evidence that many cultures existed here, it is interesting to note that they were underground. Derrinkuyu has a number of amazing features, including passenger tunnels, wells, meeting rooms, children’s study areas, chapels, storage rooms, livestock storage, and wine and oil storage.

It is a multi-level city. That is, it is built at a depth of about 250 feet with all the amenities of a city. It can accommodate up to 20,000 people at a time. This 18-story city provides facilities for freshwater and fresh air. The city is designed in such a way that humans and the animals inside it can live for years without coming to the surface. The site appears to have been a large, self-sustaining complex with air shafts and water channels. When danger loomed, Cappadocians retreated underground, blocked the access tunnels with round stone doors, and sealed themselves in with livestock and supplies until the threat passed. Food storage facilities, deep wells to ensure freshwater availability and fresh air access were all set up here.