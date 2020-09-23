Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’s first nonprofit preschool to open in Washington!!!

SAN FRANCISCO:-Jeff Bezos is set to open the first location of his network of nonprofit preschools, which are overseen by his philanthropic Day One Fund. The Amazon CEO said the first preschool will be based in Des Moines, Washington. The school is being launched by a nonprofit organization called Bezos Academy. The school will open for in-person classes on Oct. 19, said the Day 1 Academies Fund, which is overseen by the Day One Fund. The single-room school is planned to accommodate about a dozen students, ages 3 to 5 years old, and will be open year-round, five days a week.

The school will follow coronavirus safety measures outlined by Washington state officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Child care and early learning programs remain open in Washington state. Enrollment at the school is currently underway. The schools are built in low-income communities and designed for underserved children, offering them access to free programs. Montessori schools emphasize hands-on and self-directed learning, with uninterrupted blocks of working time, in mixed-age classrooms.