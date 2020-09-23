Newly-Wed Bollywood Actress’s Husband Arrested for Sexually Assaulting her !!!

Goa ; Nasha’ actress Poonam Pandey, who recently tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay, got arrested in Goa after she filed a complaint against the latter. The incident occurred in Canacona village in south Goa where Poonam is currently shooting for a film.

“Pandey lodged a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested,” The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests, Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station told.

Poonam is a controversial queen and earlier she was in the news for releasing her sex tape with her boyfriend. However, she deleted the post from her Instagram page.She was dating Sam Bombay, married him in a private ceremony on September 10 and also shared pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram.The actress, apart from Hindi films, has also appeared in Kannada and Telugu movies such as Love Is Poison and Malini & Co. Amit Saxena’s 2013 film Nasha marked Poonam Pandey’s debut in Bollywood.