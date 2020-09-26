3-day naval exercise by India, Japan in Arabian Sea to begin today

The 3-day naval exercise by Indian Navy and Japan in Arabian Sea will begin from today. The drills will be held in the northern Arabia Sea.

The India-Japan maritime bilateral exercise (JIMEX) is conducted biennially. The last edition of the drill was conducted off the coast of Visakhapatnam in October 2018.

Also Read: ‘Good by to agents and corruption’:

Earlier Indian Navy had conducted an exercise with Australia in the Indian Ocean.

Indian warships Chennai, Teg, Tarkash and fleet tanker Deepak will represent the Indian Navy at JIMEX-20, while Japanese navy is sending its warships Kaga and Ikazuchi for the drills.

“JIMEX-20 will showcase a high degree of inter-operability and joint operational skills through conduct of a multitude of advanced exercises, across the spectrum of maritime operations. Multi-faceted tactical exercises involving weapon firing, cross-deck helicopter operations and complex surface, anti-submarine and air warfare drills will consolidate the coordination developed by the two navies,” the navy said in a statement.