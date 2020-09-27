Daughters Day 2020:- Bollywood actors share their love for their daughters in social media posts…

Daughters are adorable and there is no doubt about that. Their warmth, softness, and loving nature are what make them special. They are the god’s greatest blessing and are nothing less than a miracle. They are the ones that can turn the dullest day into a happy one with their bright smile. Daughters are special and precious to their parents and Daughters’ Day is a reminder of the same. Different countries celebrate the day on different days of the year. In India, the day is celebrated on the last Sunday of September. To mark the day, celebs shared pictures with their daughters. Check it out:

(1/2) Who says Miracles don’t happen… Holding one in my hands now😇Life is such a miracle, isn’t it?✨ That’s the happiness I’m celebrating today on #DaughtersDay as I hold 🧿Samisha🧿 our daughter❤️ I definitely don’t need a day to celebrate her.#SamishaShettyKundra #SSKJr pic.twitter.com/MDZHbIZCxw — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) September 27, 2020

T 3672 – Happy daughters day .. हर दिन समर्पित अपनी बेटी को 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lmg5lP6ftb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 26, 2020

My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl 🤗#HappyDaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/mATjDd1b28 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 27, 2020

What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It’s always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that’s so hard for me to do 🙄

So #happydaughtersday to me you. #shotbynysa pic.twitter.com/VxuPZzwi8S — Kajol (@itsKajolD) September 27, 2020

You are my definition of perfect! And I love you so much more than just to the moon and back ♥️ #HappyDaughtersDay my baby girl 🤗 pic.twitter.com/BZc7Zq4bbY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 27, 2020