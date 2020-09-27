DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Daughters Day 2020:- Bollywood actors share their love for their daughters in social media posts…

Sep 27, 2020, 10:29 pm IST

Daughters are adorable and there is no doubt about that. Their warmth, softness, and loving nature are what make them special. They are the god’s greatest blessing and are nothing less than a miracle. They are the ones that can turn the dullest day into a happy one with their bright smile. Daughters are special and precious to their parents and Daughters’ Day is a reminder of the same. Different countries celebrate the day on different days of the year. In India, the day is celebrated on the last Sunday of September. To mark the day, celebs shared pictures with their daughters. Check it out:

 

 

 

