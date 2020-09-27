“Lockdown Beauty Care” ; ‘Don’t Let Isolation Dull Your Radiant Hair And Skin’

Stuck at home for weeks on end stinks. But it’s necessary to flatten the curve of the coronavirus, so let’s make the best of it.Being at home doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to completely abandon your beauty routine, there are ways you can take care of your skin, hair and body without the help of a hairdresser or a beautician.

Pamper your skin

Give your skin a break from harsh, pore-clogging makeup and choose a bare-face look. Not only will this give your skin an opportunity to breathe, but it will also reduce the number of products you use each day and, in turn, the number of potentially hazardous chemicals you’re exposed to.

For a hydration face mask, you only need half an avocado, half a banana and some honey, mash the three ingredients together and simply apply to your skin, full of great vitamins and antioxidants, this mask will hydrate and nourish your skin completely!

Moisturise Dry Hands

Many moisturizers are designed for the hands and are available commercially. A person should use a moisturizing cream on their hands after every wash to help restore the natural moisture to the skin. There are also several oils, such as coconut oil, that may produce similar results.

Use cool water for every wash, pat your hands dry with a towel, and moisturise with a hand cream or a moisturiser. At night, you can also try slathering your hand with a thick moisturiser and covering them with cotton gloves to increase absorption (if you live in less humid areas).

Care your Hair

The ideal hair care routine doesn’t just require oiling, hair wash, and conditioning. Shampoo your scalp and condition your hair 2-3 times a week. Comb your conditioner through and after your shower, apply your choice of serum. Always pat dry with a micro-fibre towel, or a plain cotton T-shirt. This prevents hair breakage. You can also deep condition your hair once a week to keep the frizz at bay and strengthen your hair follicles. Oil your hair once a week, but avoid keeping the oil on for longer than a few hours.

Scalp massages are also great for removing any dead skin cells on the scalp. Oil and product build-up can cause flaky skin and an irritated scalp. A scalp massage helps to buff any of this excess build-up away that hasn’t been removed from washing.

Care Your Feet

Foot care is often neglected. But when you’ve been at home for an extended period of time, it’s the perfect opportunity to lavish some care and attention to your feet. Here are some beauty tips that you can try at home.

Soak and wash your feet thoroughly, with soap and water, and use a brush around your toes.Smooth out damp heels or calluses with a pumice stone or foot file.Trim your toenails and file the edges.

Moisturise your feet with your favourite cream – preferably at night when you’re in bed.

Wear socks to protect your newly moisturised feet against dust and dirt.

Eat a healthy diet

Everyone has a favourite face cream or treatment, but beautiful skin starts with nourishment from within. Older cells are constantly shed and replaced by younger ones and a steady supply of key nutrients is essential to support this rapid growth. Eat the correct balance of foods and you’ll feed your skin the vital nutrients it needs to help it stay soft, supple and blemish-free.

Fruit and vegetables contain powerful antioxidants that help to protect skin from the cellular damage caused by free radicals. Vitamin C is also a super antioxidant. The best sources are blackcurrants, blueberries, broccoli, guava, kiwi fruits, oranges, papaya, strawberries and sweet potatoes. Vitamin C is needed to produce collagen that strengthens the capillaries that supply the skin.Vitamin E protects skin from oxidative (cell) damage and supports healthy skin growth. Foods high in vitamin E include almonds, avocado, hazelnuts, pine nuts and sunflower and corn oils.

Drink six to eight glasses of water a day – all fluids count towards your daily allowance, but water is the best. If you work in an office, keep a large bottle of water on your desk to remind you to drink.

Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats – the types found in avocados, oily fish, nuts and seeds – provide essential fatty acids which act as a natural moisturiser for your skin, keeping it supple and improving elasticity.

Physical Activity To Pump Up Your Mind And Body

The usual routine and movement of the body that involves getting out of the house and indulging in physical activities, leads to good metabolism. Good gut health or metabolism affects the quality of our skin and hair. Therefore your lockdown beauty tips also require a gentle daily work out—be it taking the stairs or a brisk walk for 20 minutes, or 10 Surya namaskars. This basic amount of physical activity also maintains mental health and increases your immunity.