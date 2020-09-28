A gangster dies after Police car met with an accident!!!

Lucknow: A gangster died after a car belonging to a Lucknow police team overturned in Madhya Pradesh after hitting a Nilgai. Four including, three police personnel, were injured in the accident. The accident took place on NH 26 national highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district when the Lucknow police were returning from Mumbai after nabbing wanted criminal Feroz Ali alias Shammi. The car was being driven by one Sulabh Mishra. Assistant sub-inspector Jagdish Prasad Pandey and constable Sanjeev Singh, posted at Lucknow’s Thakurganj police station, had gone to Mumbai in a private vehicle in search of the accused.

Police nabbed Feroz Ali from a slum in Nala Sopara, Mumbai. They left for Lucknow soon after arresting him. Feroz’s brother-in-law Afzal was also with the police when the accident happened. Afzal was being brought to Lucknow to identify the gangster and give police information about his whereabouts. The door of the vehicle flew opened immediately after the accident, throwing Feroz Ali, Afzal, and Sanjeev out of the car. The accused, Feroz Ali died on the spot. A cow had suddenly appeared on the road and to save it, they swerved. As a result, the driver lost control and the car overturned.