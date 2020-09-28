No parking fees for two years in UAE for these vehicles

An important announcement has made in UAE. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has made the important announcement.

The RTA announced on Monday that all electric vehicles licenced in Dubai will be exempt from paying public parking fees for two years. The exemption has come into effect starting July 1, 2020.

RTA announced that all vehicles listed as electric vehicles will be automatically exempted from parking fees and the owners of the vehicles need not approach the RTA to obtain the exemption.

“Targeted vehicles can be automatically detected. Upon entering the number plate of the vehicle, the parking inspector will verify if the vehicle is electric or otherwise, and accordingly subject to parking fees or exempted, thanks to the online link between RTA’s parking and licensing systems,” Eng. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency said.