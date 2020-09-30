Gulf country to reimpose partial curfew

A gulf country may soon reimpose partial curfew. The partial curfew may be reimpose to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Kuwait government is planning to reinstate partial curfew as the coronavirus cases surges in the country in recent days. The local media reported that the authorities may postpone fifth phase of returning to normal life.

Also Read: “The farm laws will devastate the farmers of the country”

As per reports, the authorities may impose stricter measures including avoiding reducing the quarantine period for returnees from abroad, and the continuation of the list of 34 countries from where expats are banned from entering the country.