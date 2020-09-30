‘Union ministers excluded from the harbor inauguration’; V Muraleedharan protested!!!

Kozhikode: BJP state president K Surendran said that the state government’s move to exclude Union ministers V Muraleedharan and Sanjeev Balyan from the inauguration ceremonies of Koyilandy and Manjeswaram harbors, a joint venture between the central and state governments, is reprehensible.mIt is a violation of federal etiquette to neglect the central delegates as three-quarters of the plan is from the central government’s share.

The policy of the Chief Minister who misuses the development activities of the country for political gain will harm the state. Surendran also said that the inaugural farce conducted by Pinarayi Vijayan for the purpose of elections should be stopped.