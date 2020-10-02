MP Margaret Ferrier suspended for taking a train after being tested positive for Covid-19…

UK: A Scottish MP was suspended for travelling to speak in parliament after being tested for COVID-19. Margaret Ferrier, the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, travelled from Scotland to London after being tested for COVID-19 to speak in parliament and later learned her test was positive.

Ferrier spoke in parliament on Monday evening, the same day she found out about the result. It is unclear if Ferrier knew before speaking in the House of Commons about the result. She then took a train from London to Scotland despite having tested positive.

“I apologise unreservedly for breaching COVID-19 restrictions by travelling this week when I shouldn’t have. There is no excuse for my actions,” Ferrier said. She said she had travelled because she began to feel better but that it was wrong and that she should have been self-isolating.

“I have spoken with Margaret Ferrier this evening who fully accepts that what she did was wrong. Margaret will be referring herself to the parliamentary standards commissioner as well as the police. I am tonight suspending the whip from Margaret,” Ian Blackford tweeted.