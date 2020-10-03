IPL 2020: KKR vs DC; Kolkata Knight Riders lose to Delhi Capitals by 18 Runs

Sharjah: Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Batting first, Kolkata surrendered to a record victory. Batting first, Delhi Capitals in their first batting scored 228 runs and 4 wickets. This is the highest score a team can score this season. In reply, Kolkata was all out for 210 for eight. Kolkata’s Owen Morgan and Rahul Tripathi, who had given up victory at one stage, were back in action. However, Kolkata’s struggle came to an end when both the wickets fell in the final overs. Shreyas Iyer was Delhi’s top scorer with 88 off 38 balls. Shreyas also holds the record for most runs by a batsman this season. Prithviraj Shah (66) and Rishabh Pant (38) were the main contributors. After losing the toss and opting to bat, Delhi Capitals got off to a good start with openers Prithviraj Shah and Dhawan for the first wicket. Delhi, who had been batting well ahead of the Kolkata bowlers, lost the first wicket at 56 runs. Shikhar Dhawan scored 26 runs.

Prithviraj Shah scored a half-century. This is the player’s first half-century this season. He returned with 66 off 41 balls. The duo put on 73 runs for the second wicket. Shivam Mavi, Narine, and Cummins, who bowled well in the last match, all conceded well this time. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas put on a stellar performance in the final overs. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century off 26 balls. Iyer, who accelerated his scoring after the half-century, struck out the most expensive player of the season, including Australian bowler Pat Cummins.

With Rishabh attacking the ball, Delhi crossed the 200 marks. The duo put on 72 runs for the second wicket. Rishabh then scored 38 off 17 balls. For Kolkata, Andre Russell took two wickets while Varun Chakravarthy and Kamlesh Nagerkoti took one wicket each.

Owen Morgan and Rahul Tripathi put on a stellar performance in the final overs. The duo put on 78 for the seventh wicket. Morgan (44 off 18 balls) and Tripathi (36 off 16 balls) were the main contributors to Delhi’s victory. Morgan scored a hat-trick of sixes in the over of Rabada, a world-class bowler. For Delhi, Anrich Norhe took three wickets while Harshal Patel took two. Rabada, Stoinis, and Mishra took one wicket each.