Marriage over family opposition; The young man was killed by his wife’s family…

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man, Hemant Vyas, was abducted and killed by his wife’s family in Hyderabad. Police said the motive for the murder was resentment over getting married despite family opposition. Police arrested 14 people, including the parents of Hemant’s wife Avanti, in connection with the incident.

Hemant Vyas is a native of Chandanagar. Avanti is also a local. Hemant’s father C Murali Krishna moved to Chandanagar with his family ten years ago. Hemant’s family had a good relationship with Avanti’s family. But there was a caste wall between the two families.

The two became close while studying Hemant BSc and Avanti Intermediate. Avanti’s father had hinted to some concerned teachers about this. The two then kept their intimacy a top secret. Avanti bought a cell phone from home while studying BTech. Hemant and Avanti talked on the phone for a long time. When Avanti’s phone bill was 1400-1500, her father became suspicious and scolded Avanti. But the two remained steadfast in their relationship. After graduating, Hemant got a job with a paint company. Within a few years, Hemant, an interior designer, started his own office.

Avanti Engineering will be completed in 2018. The couple decided to get married soon after Hemant’s family found out about the affair. They got married on June 9, 2020 at the temple on the run. But both were threatened by Avanti’s family. Pointing out this, they sought police help. The police called Avanti’s family, counseled them and sent them back. At the police station, the family members assured her that she would not interfere in her daughter’s life.

Hemant and Avanti started their life by renting a house in Gatchibauli. But on September 24, Avanti’s two uncles came to their house and dragged them away in a car. Avanti escaped from their hands while getting into a car on the way and informed the police. However, police found Hemant’s body 20 km away.

Police arrested 14 people, including Avanti’s two uncles, her father D Lakshmi Reddy, her mother Archana and three hired killers. ‘We have not been separated for a single moment. I never thought my husband would be killed in the name of caste in a big city like Hyderabad. My family did not kill Hemant, but part of me. ‘ Avanti says with tears in her eyes.