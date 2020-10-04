Assam Rifles soldier martyred in ambush with terrorists

An Indian Army soldier has martyred and another injured in an ambush with militants. A soldier of the Assam Rifles was killed on Sunday morning in an ambush by insurgents near Hetlong village between Jairampur and Nampong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

The militants had attacked a water tanker by detonating multiple Improvised Explosive Device (IED). And then they fired indiscriminately targeting the 19 Assam Rifles personnel immediately after the blast.

No terrorist outfit has taken responsibility for the ambush. But it is supposed that the NSCN (IM) terrorist group might behind the attack.

A search operation is underway to find the militants.