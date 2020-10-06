COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rises back to 7000 today…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid 19 has been confirmed for 7871 people in the state today. 60494 samples were tested in 24 hours. 4981 people have been cured of the disease. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made this clear at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

25 deaths have been confirmed. 6910 people were infected due to contact. There are 640 cases today where the source is not clear. Of those confirmed infected, 111 were health workers. At present 87738 people are undergoing treatment in the state.

The Chief Minister said that Kerala has been able to curb the spread of the disease on a large scale. Test per Million is 77054 nationally. In Kerala it is 92788. It is estimated that 99 deaths out of 10 lakh occur nationally. In Kerala it is 25. The national average mortality rate is 1.55 while in Kerala it is 0.36.