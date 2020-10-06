Five of family die in head on car-bus crash

In a tragic incident, 5 members of a family had died in road accident. The accident took place at Falakata in Alipurduar on Monday morning.
As per reports, the car going to Siliguri has collided head on with a bus coming from Siliguri at a turning on Falakata Dhupguri road near Balasundar area. Due to the impact of collision the car fell on a roadside ditch.
There were 7 passengers in the car. All seven persons were rescued by locals and police and rushed to a hospital where five of them were declared brought dead. All the passengers of the car were from the Falakata area.
Two injured persons have been admitted at a hospital in Falakata in critical condition.
Preliminary investigation suggested that both the bus and the car were at high speed and the drivers failed to control at the turn.
