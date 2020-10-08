Need Prime Minister’s Contact Details ??? Get his phone numbers, e-mail ID and address here!!!

The nation is celebrating 20 years of PM Narendra Modi, as 20 years ago Modiji began his journey as the head of an elected government. He was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar and became Gujarat Chief Minister for the first time in 2001. India’s Prime Minister has come a long way without looking back. Narendra Modi acted 12 years and 227 days as the Gujarat CM from 2001 to 2014. Later, He was elected as the 14th PM of India in 2014 and then again in 2019.

Modi became the longest-serving head of elected government among all Indian PMs when he completed 6,878 days in office on August 13. We are all aware of his immense popularity across the globe and election results confirm that. PM never denies a chance to connect with the public be it social media or his radio program Mann ki Baat or the NaMo app.

Well, if you looking forward to contacting him by any means, Here is a compilation of the ways and means of contacting PM Modi:

PM Modi’s contact numbers:

These numbers will help you reach him, Prime Minister’s Office receives a lot of public grievances relating to issues so you might have to wait for some time.

PMO: +91-11-23012312

PMO Fax: +91-11-23019545, 23016857

PMO helpline: +91-1800-110-031

PM Modi’s e-mail ID:

The PMO can be contacted at [email protected] This account is for engagement with the public.

You can also register your grievances here: https://pmopg.gov.in/pmocitizen/Grievancepmo.aspx

You can also discuss various topics here: https://www.mygov.in/home/61/discuss/

Here are his verified social media accounts:

He is one of the most active leaders across the globe, Since it is impossible for him to personally track all the tweets and messages on his own, there is a dedicated team for the purpose.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/narendramodi

Facebook: https://facebook.com/narendramodi

Twitter: https://twitter.com/narendramodi

You can tag him in tweets with the following handles: @narendramodi or @PMOIndia

Instagram: https://instagram.com/narendramodi

Letter to PM Modi

Citizens can also send their feedback to the Prime Minister/PMO by post. Here is the address:

Prime Minister Office, South Block, New Delhi, Pin Code – 110011.

If you wish to deliver by hand, do it here: PMO Dak Counter at South Block, New Delhi.