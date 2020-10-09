It’s true that God comes as a stranger to offer help to the poor; here’s an example for it!!!

A heartwarming incident happened in Bangladesh’s Dhaka after a video of an inconsolable man went viral on social media. The man in the video is Fazlur Rahman, a battery rickshaw driver in Dhaka. He was weeping and heartbroken because his battery-run rickshaw was seized by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). The DSCC aimed to clear the area of e-rickshaws as announced by its Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh

The man in the video says that he had taken a loan of Rs 80,000 recently to purchase the rickshaw, which was seized by authorities. Fazlur was crying and said that he might take his own life. The rickshaw driver’s heart-breaking video was posted on Facebook by a handle named Sakib Rahman, where it garnered over 42 lakh views since it was shared two days ago. Many also came forward to extend their support to the man who was in a troublesome situation. By that time a man named Ahsan Bhuiyan had already helped Fazlur, apparently after reading about him in news stories.