CNN gets ambushed by a raccoon before a live broadcast…

The video of a strange scene was shared on Twitter by CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota. “This is what a consummate professional @joejohnscnn is. Seconds before his @NewDay live shot, he fends off a raccoon attack!” she tweeted, “Just another day in the nutty news cycle.”

Johns can be seen preparing to go live when he suddenly turns around and asks, “What?” This is followed by a loud, “get” after which Johns throws something big towards the thing that’s interrupting him.

“So, this is the second time the raccoon has come back at the top of ‘New Day.’ Who knows why, but I think it’s the light that attracts the animals, and you add to that — the fact that White House campus is now barren of people… and the animals have run of the house,” Johns told CNN.