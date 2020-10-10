DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 7 Covid-19 deaths in Bahrain

Oct 10, 2020, 01:10 pm IST

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated about the Covid-19 situation in the country. 438 new coronavirus cases along with 552 recoveries and 7 deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases include 135 expatriate workers, 299 contacts of active cases, and 4 travel related.

The overall infection tally has reached at 74,860 . The overall recoveries reached at 70,406. The death toll reached at 271

Additional 10537 Covid-19 tests were conducted on October 9.

There are currently 62 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition with 117 active cases receiving treatment. 4,121 cases are stable out of a total of 4,183 active cases.

