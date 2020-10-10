Drone warns surfer being stalked by Great White Shark by sounding alarm…..

A professional surfer, Matt Wilkinson had a dangerously close encounter with a white shark while he was chasing the waves in Sydney’s Sharpes Beach. The deadly fish swam away speedily as he heard a warning sound which was made by the drone alarm to warn the surfer.

The drone camera was used by the patrolling team on the beach to make sure the surfers and others were safe. “I was cruising on my own when I heard a splash and a noise. I looked around and couldn’t see anything.” It was until he watched the actual footage taken by the Surf Life Saving personnel that he realized how much danger he was actually in.

Matt Wilkinson Shark Encounter #SHARK // World championship tour World Surf League surfer Matt Wilkinson has had a close encounter with a shark while surfing at Sharpes Beach at Ballina today.The welcome arrival of a UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) overhead alerted Matt via a warning over the speaker, at the same time a 1.5m shark surfaced just behind him.The amazing vision captured by the UAV, operated by Surf Life Saving NSW on behalf of the NSW Department of Primary Industries, stunned the operator with the speed at which the shark appeared on his screen during a routine surveillance flight.

Netizens were terrified to see what just took place in the video and were thrilled to see that Wilkinson was in one piece. Many reckoned that he was lucky enough to have the fish swim away from him when the alarm went off.