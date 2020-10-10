Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude strikes

A light intensity eaarthquake which measured 3.6 on the Richter Scale has jolted Mizoram. This was announced by National Centre for Seismology (NCS). NCS has informed that the earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred on in Saturday at 6.09 am in Champhai district Mizoram.

The depth of the light-intensity quake was 5 km. No reports of any damage have surfaced.

The northeastern states, especially Mizoram, frequently witness mild to moderate earthquakes. Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.



Earlier, on Friday minor earthquakes had hit Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. According to the National Centre for Seismology, a quake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was experienced at 3.12 a.m. in eastern Manipur’s Kamjong district, with its epicentre at a depth of 10 km. Another tremor measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 8.21 a.m. in western Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district at a depth of 10 km.

Friday’s earthquake in Manipur is the second temblor in 48 hours. On Wednesday, a quake measuring 4.3 occurred in eastern Manipur’s Ukhrul district.