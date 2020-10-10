Former Malayalee cricketer passes away…

Alappuzha: Former Kerala Ranji Trophy player M. Suresh Kumar passes away; known as the best off-spinner, Suresh Kumar has played for Kerala in many matches with the bat.

Suresh, popularly known as ‘Umbri’ among his friends, was a member of the Indian Under – 19 team led by Rahul Dravid in 1990. The Kiwis, including former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming and Dion Nash, have played in the Youth Test and ODI series against the youth.

He has scored 1657 runs and taken 196 wickets in 72 first – class matches, including a century. He scored seven half-centuries and took five wickets on 12 occasions. He took 433 runs and took 52 wickets in 51 List A matches.

Suresh was a key member of the Kerala Ranji Trophy team that defeated Tamil Nadu for the first time in the 1994-95 Ranji season. Suresh was at the helm of Kerala’s victory with 12 wickets.