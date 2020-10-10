Gulf country imposes overnight curfew

A gulf country has decided to impose overnight curfew. The overnight curfew and other restrictions will be reimposed to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Oman government has announced this.

The night-time ban on movement and the overnight closure of shops and public places between will be imposed from October 11 to 24 in Oman. The restrictions will apply from 8pm to 5am. The beaches in Oman will also be closed until further notice.

Oman has recorded 104,129 cases of Covid-19 infection and 1,009 deaths so far. Oman lifted a night curfew in mid-August and resumed international flights on October 1.