Heartbreaking!!! A newborn baby’s photoshoot with a picture of her mom who was killed in an accident!!! Take a look

Yesenia Aguilar,23, was tragically killed when she was struck by a driver who was allegedly driving under the influence in Anaheim, California. She was 35 months pregnant with her first child and also less than a month after taking her maternity photos, she was killed. Aguilar’s husband, James Alvarez, honored her with something she always wanted: a newborn photo shoot.

Aguilar was walking on a sidewalk when she was hit, authorities said, and doctors were able to deliver her baby via emergency C-section after the accident, CBS Los Angeles reports. The baby, a girl named Adalyn Rose, was able to go home about three weeks later. Alvarez has posted extensively on Instagram about losing his wife and raising Adalyn as a single dad. Last month, he posted a sweet video of his newborn getting her photo taken by a professional photographer. “My wife always wanted to do a newborn photoshoot but unfortunately she will never experience this special moment,” Alvarez wrote on Instagram. “I know she was there spiritual [sic] and I certainly know she was extremely happy, her dreams were fulfilled.” The driver who struck Aguilar, identified as 40-year-old Courtney Fritz Pandolfi, had multiple DUI convictions. Pandolfi was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury, and a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended or revoked license due to a DUI.