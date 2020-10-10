IPL 2020:- RCB vs CSK; The biggest victory of Royal Challengers Bangalore over Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challenger Banglore beats Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs. After a slow start to his IPL season, Virat Kohli seems to have got into his stride in the UAE. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper led from the front and hit an unbeaten 90 off 52 balls in challenging circumstances to help his side notch up a 37-run victory in Dubai on Saturday. The win was RCB’s fourth in six matches while MS Dhoni’s boys slumped to their fifth loss in seven games. In response to RCB’s total of 169/4, Chennai Super Kings limped to 132/8 in 20 overs. Ambati Rayudu was not at his best in his innings of 42 while the rest of the batsmen did not produce a meaningful contribution. Aside from Kohli with the bat, all the RCB bowlers did their job. Chris Morris and Washington Sundar were particularly impressive.