Light intensity earthquake hits

A light intensity earthquake has stroked Palghar. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed this. The NCS has said that a light intensity earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter Scale has jolted Palghar in Maharashtra on Saturday morning at 8.27 am.

The depth of the light-intensity quake was 5 km. No reports of any damage or causality have surfaced due to the tremors.

Earlier on September 11, eight low-intensity earthquakes hit Palghar district in Maharashtra within four hours. The earthquakes were in the range of 2.2 to 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake tremors were felt in Dahanu and Talasari tehsils of Palghar.

Palghar’s Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November 2018, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village.