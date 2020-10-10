” Political violence is stigmatizing the state.. This is not democracy”: Governor hits out state government

Governor has once against criticized the state government over the political violence and police action against opposition’s protests. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hit out at Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government and said that political violence is stigmatizing the state and asked the police and bureaucrats to work as “public servants, not political servants”.

“West Bengal is the cultural epicentre of the world. Political violence is stigmatizing the state,” Dhankhar said while addressing a press conference.

“We have an unrivalled heritage. Why should our face be blackened by such kind of political violence, political vendetta, targeted killings with no space for the opposition? This is not democracy,” he said.

“All bureaucrats, in administration and police, must never forget that they have to be politically neutral. They are public servants, they are not political servants. The long arm of the law will catch up with them. We cannot have bureaucracy and police that is politicised,” Dhankhar said in the press conference.