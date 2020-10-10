State government to close down all state-run madrasas, Sanskrit schools

The state government has decided to shut down all madrasas and Sanskrit schools run by state government. All the state-run madrasas and Sanskrit will be shit down as the state government has decided not to teach religious scriptures with public funds. Assam state government has decided this. The decision was announced by state Education and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma .

“Our government’s policy we had announced earlier in the state Assembly. There should be no religious education with the government’s funding. We have nothing to say about privately-run madrasas and Sanskrit tols,” he said.

The state government would issue a formal notification in this regard in November. After the closing down of the madrasas, 48 contractual teachers are likely to be shifted to schools under the Education Department.

There are 614 government-aided recognized madrasas in Assam — 57 for girls, three for boys, and 554 co-educational, with 17 of them Urdu medium. There are nearly 1,000 recognized Sanskrit tols, of which around 100 are government-aided.

The state government spends about Rs 3-4 crore on madrasas and about Rs 1 crore on Sanskrit tols in the state annually.