World Mental Health Day:- Bollywood celebs disclose about the mental health problems they battled with!!!

There is one thing about mental health conditions, they do not discriminate. It does not matter how affluent, famous, and well-off you are, your social status does not safeguard you from falling prey to the clutches of mind-numbing pain of depression. In the past, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Honey Singh, Shama Sikander, and others have talked about their mental health and how one should open up to speak about it and find help when they want to.

Deepika Padukone

This reigning Bollywood beauty is one of the torchbearers of ending the stigma against depression. Back in 2015, Padukone was lauded for having an honest conversation with the media about her fight with depression. The Padmaavat actress was really candid about her struggles and the counseling she took to battle the ‘D’ lettered demon. The Bollywood star is one of the pathbreakers from her fraternity, who has turned her very private and painful fight with depression into an opportunity to remove the stigma attached to depression and anxiety.

2. Ileana D’Cruz

Bollywood and Tollywood actress has always been very open about her constant struggle with Body Dysmorphic Disorder and depression. She was also brave enough to talk about how BDD made her feel suicidal, at one point in time.

3. Anushka Sharma

The gorgeous actress took to Twitter and talked about the need to normalize anxiety and other mental health conditions. The Zero actress shared a quote titled Depression, which said, “Depression is a prison where you are both the suffering prisoner and the cruel jailer.” She also spoke at length about how she wants to completely erase the shame related to anxiety and depression.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan of Bollywood had to fight this dreaded mental health condition when he was already in a tremendous amount of pain due to his shoulder surgery in 2010. The superstar was quoted as saying, “Due to the shoulder injury, and the suffering, I had got into a depression mode, but now I am out of it. I feel happy and boosted with energy.”

5. Karan Johar

Karan Johar, the moviemaker went through a year and a half of struggle with depression and anxiety. He also shared in a telly interview how he had to take anti-anxiety medications for a while. The ‘Koffee with Karan’ host also emphasized on the importance of undergoing sessions and therapies, which ultimately made a huge difference in his recovery.

6. Varun Dhawan

The actor won all our hearts when he said that he did not want to throw around the term ‘depression’ loosely, even though he had gone into a shell of his own during the filming of the movie. His mind was constantly dragging him into a negative zone.

7. Honey Singh

It was later revealed that the singer-rapper was battling bipolar disorder. He went into isolation and called it the “darkest phase” of his life. “For someone who has performed in front of a crowd of 20,000, I was scared of facing 4-5 people. That’s what bipolar disorder does to you,” he said.

8. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan believes that depression should be treated as a “normal thing”, and must not be stigmatized. At an event in Mumbai in 2016, the actor was quoted as saying, “I have experienced depression, I have experienced confusion, as we all do. It’s a normal thing. We all go through ups and downs. When you go through a down, then the most important thing is clarity of thought. Sometimes, your brain takes over, feeds you with unwanted thoughts.”