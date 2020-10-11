“It seems like I’m immune”; Donald Trump set to gear up election campaign

The US presidential campaign is set to gear up again this week, as President Donald Trump returns to the trail after his doctor declared that he is no longer a risk of coronavirus transmission. Trump in an interview said he no longer has COVID-19, adding it “looks like I’m immune” to the coronavirus. He did not say whether he had tested negative. The White House has also not released when Trump last tested negative for the virus before his positive test, making the timeline of his infection unclear.

Trump has not traveled since he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump addressed Black and Latino members of a conservative foundation from a Rose Garden balcony in what was billed as official White House business, and not a campaign event. He declared that the coronavirus, which has killed more than 210,000 US citizens, was “disappearing”. The president has repeatedly downplayed the virus since leaving the hospital and has been eager to return to the campaign trail as several polls show Biden widening his lead nationally to double digits. Biden also remains ahead in polling averages of key battleground states, with more than five-point lead averages in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Trump has rallies planned in Florida on Monday, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and Iowa on Wednesday, despite repeated criticism that such gatherings may further spread the virus.