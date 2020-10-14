An earphone to track facial expressions!! Watch how it works

Researchers at Cornell University have invented an earphone that can continuously track full facial expressions, even when the face is covered by a mask. The ear-mounted device was named C-Face, works by observing the contour of the cheeks, and then translates the expressions into emojis or speech commands.

Users can express emotions to online collaborators without holding cameras in front of their faces. This seems like a useful tool for communication, especially at a time when the world is engaged in remote work or learning because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This device is simpler, less obtrusive and more capable than any existing ear-mounted wearable technologies for tracking facial expressions.

It works by detecting muscle movement, C-Face can capture facial expressions even when users are wearing masks. It can also be used to direct a computer system, such as a music player, just by using only facial cues. Once the images are captured, they are reconstructed using computer vision and a deep learning model. Then, a convolutional neural network – an AI model for classifying, detecting, and retrieving images, reconstructs the contours into expressions.