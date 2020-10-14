Gulf country makes important announcement

A Gulf country has announced an important decision. Oman has announced the decision. Oman has lifted the ban on importing live birds.

The Omani Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has decided to lift a ban on importing live birds and their products and derivatives from Hungary .

“We have decided to lift the ban on importing live birds, their products, derivatives and offal from Hungary. This decision comes based on a recommendation from the competent veterinary authority that the reason for the ban is not present anymore”, said the statement issued by the ministry.