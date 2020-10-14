“When it comes to scooter, customers trust Honda only”; Honda crosses 25 lakh customers in Kerala

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has crossed the momentous 25 lakh unit sales milestone in Kerala. Honda stands as the most popular two-wheeler brand in the southern state of India. Honda took around 14 years to add the first 10 lakh customers in Kerala (2001 – 2014), the next 15 lakh customers were added in just a little over 6 years, the company announced in a press note.

HMSI said that this growth was supported by the company’s focus to double its sales and service network to over 250 touchpoints in Kerala in the last 6 years. “Honda is delighted to be the first choice of two-wheeler customers in Kerala. With new BS 6 lineup boosted by revolutionary technologies like eSP, a long list of patents, segment-first features, significant mileage up, and two-wheeler industry’s first 6-year warranty package. A Quiet Revolution by Honda has won the hearts of customers across motorcycle & scooter segments,” said, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

In overall two-wheeler sales in the state, over 64% of customers are buying scooters. This is much higher than the average scooter sales across the country at 29%. “Celebrating the love of 25 lac customers in Kerala and sparking festivities, Honda is upping the joy further with limited period 6 attractive offers with great savings up to Rs. 11,000 for our customers.” Guleria added.