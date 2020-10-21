“Breaking News” ; Massive explosion near Karachi University, 3 people killed !!!

Karachi: A huge explosion occurred in the port city of Karachi in Sindh province at a 4-storied building opposite the Karachi University Maskan Chowrangi in Gulshan-i-Iqbal.The incident happened amid massive anti-government rallies across Pakistan.

According to initial reports, three people have been killed and around 15 people have sustained injuries. All injured people and dead have been taken to the nearby Patel hospital, officials said. The police are investigating the nature of the blast. The area has been blocked off. The Mubina Town police SHO said that it appeared like a cylinder blast and that the bomb disposal squad was at the spot to ascertain the cause behind the explosion.

Officials believe the blast happened on the second floor of the building as eyewitness accounts state that the windows of nearby buildings, and even some vehicles passing by, got damaged due to the impact. Five people got injured after a bomb exploded at the entry point of a bus terminal in Karachi’s Shireen Jinnah Colony. Police claim that it was an improvised explosive device planted at the entrance of the bus stand. Investigators said that the explosive material was fitted to a bicycle that was parked there around 3:30 pm (Pakistan Standard Time).