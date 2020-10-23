Kangana Ranaut is waiting to be in jail soon and hints at Aamir Khan’s silence…Read more

Kangana Ranaut has launched an attack on Aamir Khan days after a complaint was filed against the actress at a Mumbai court for allegedly spreading hate. Taking a dig at Aamir’s old statement on growing intolerance in the country, Kangana, who has been facing multiple police complaints about her recent statements, asked the Bollywood superstar about how many troubles he had faced in “this intolerant” country.

A city-based lawyer on Thursday filed a criminal complaint against Kangana for allegedly posting a “malicious” tweet against the judiciary after a local court ordered the registration of an FIR against her. The police have already summoned Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel for questioning next week after a case was registered against them on the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s order on another complaint. In another tweet, she also tagged actor Aamir Khan for his perceived silence on the matter. Hinting at his old remarks about rising intolerance.