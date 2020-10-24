Covid patient tied to hospital bed by hospital authorities in Kerala

In a shocking incident, an elderly woman who is a Covid-19 patient was tied to a hospital bed by the hospital authorities. The inhumane act was reported from Government Medical College in Thrissur, Kerala.

As per reports, a woman named Kunjubheevi aged 65 was tied to bed. She was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, after she was tested positive for Coronavirus on October 20. The woman was allegedly tied up to prevent her from falling off the bed.

But she fell from the bed and had injuries on her face and head. She is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital and her condition is said to be stable. The relatives of Kunjubheevi had alleged that the woman’s daughter-in-law was not allowed to accompany her.

A video shot by another patient has shared on social media. In the video, the woman could be seen lying on the ground, with her hands tied to the hospital bed.