BSF seizes 75 exotic birds smuggled to Bangladesh

The Border Security Forces had seized 75 exotic birds that were smuggled to Bangladesh. The birds were seized from smugglers along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

On last Tuesday BSF seized 54 lorikeets found in Australia and South East Asia birds from near it Tentulberia in the North 24 Parganas district. 6 rare varieties of lorikeets were rescued. They were 11 chattering lorikeets, 13 red and blue lorikeets, 8 black-capped lorikeets, 8 black lorikeets,6 brown lorikeets, and 8 violet-necked lorikeets. 21 cuckatoos were seized from Jhowdanga in the North 24 Parganas Wednesday night.

The birds were alive, and had been transported to the Alipore Zoological Gardens in Kolkata.

The borders of the North 24 Parganas where there is a high density of population on the either side is most vulnerable to cross-border smuggling.