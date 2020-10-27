Forex market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee had gained against US dollar in the early hours of trading.

At the Interbank forex market the Indian rupee opened weak at 73.94 against US dollar. Later it rised to 73.76 against the US dollar up by 8 paise.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.84 against the US Dollar . The Indian rupee is trading at 20.09 against the UAE dirham.

The Dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10% to 92.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 119.42 crore on a net basis on Monday.