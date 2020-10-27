Much Awaited Moment Is here ; “Covid Vaccine To Be Distributed From The First Week Of November”

New Delhi: A major hospital in the UK capital London was notified to prepare to get the first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine being set by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc as early as next month. As per the report, the hospital staff was told to be ready to accept the coronavirus vaccine ‘from the week starting November 2’.

Earlier in October another report, it had said a huge roll-out of the Oxford vaccine could be finished as little as three months. Scientists working on the Oxford vaccine expect it could be authorized by controllers before the start of next year, with some health officials assessing that every adult could obtain a dose within six months.

Government sources involved in producing and distributing the vaccines told that they desired a full program, which would exclude children, could take six months or less after the consent, and would presumably be extremely quick. British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca Plc has continued the US trial of the Oxford vaccine after authorization by regulators. The trial was halted on September 6 after a report of a severe neurological illness in the company’s UK trial.

AstraZeneca has an agreement to provide vaccine to the United States and other countries after it is cleared by regulators. The Serum Institute of India has linked up with AstraZeneca to create doses of the vaccine in India. The tests will be conducted on 1,600 participants across the country.