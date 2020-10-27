Two people crushed to death as boulders fall on truck

In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives as a heavy boulder fell on a dumper truck. The incident took place at a road construction site at the site near Gurna temple, Pitgoragarh in Uttarakhand.

As per reports, the heavy boulders fell from the hillside on the dumper truck. The bodies were extricated from under the rubble late in the evening by SDRF personnel.

The dead were the driver and cleaner of the truck. They were engaged in transporting raw material for the construction of a stretch of an all-weather road. They were identified as

Navin Kumar and Suraj kumar.