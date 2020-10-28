Commodity market: Gold price slips down today…

Gold prices remain volatile in the state. The sovereign fell by Rs 160 to Rs 37,720. The price of a gram is Rs 4715. The sovereign rate fell today after a raise of Rs 280 on Tuesday.

Global gold prices fell to $ 1,905.51 an ounce. The price reflected the strength of the dollar in anticipation of the announcement of a stimulus package in the US before the election. On the MCX, the price of Goal Futures fell to Rs 50,860 per 10 grams in December. There has been a similar decline in the price of silver.