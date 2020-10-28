‘NIA has become BJPs pet agency’: Former Chief Minister attacks union government

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti has said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has become a pet agency of BJP. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)leader Mehbooba Mufti said this after the NIA conducted raids at 10 locations across Kashmir. The NIA conducted raids in Kashmir in connection with a new case to probe hawala transactions, terror funding etc.

NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 28, 2020

“At a time when J&K’s land & resources are being plundered, GOI wants media publications to write op-eds about diabetes & yoga. In BJP’s ‘all is well’ charade, truth is the biggest casualty. Any journalist unwilling to become a part of Godi media is targeted”, she added.