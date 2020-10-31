Man rams car into ‘Grand Mosque in Makkah’: Video

A car driven by a Saudi Arabian national has rammed into the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. The incident took place on late Friday night. The speeding card driven by the Saudi man has crashed the outer gates of Grand Mosque at around 10.30 pm.

The police has arrested the man. He was found in abnormal condition. He had been referred to Public Prosecution. No report of injuries has been surfaced.

A video of the incident has been shared on social media . In the video, the car can be seen ploughing through plastic barricades in the outer courtyard of the Grand Mosque. As per reports, the accident has caused due to overspeed and by car drifting.