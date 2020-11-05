Second batch of Rafale fighter jets arrived in India: Watch video

The second batch of Rafale fighter jet has arrived India. The Indian Air Force had released a vide of the fighter jets landing at Jam Nagar. The fighter jet has arrived India by flying non-stop from France.

Earlier, on July 29, the first batch of 5 Rafale jets, three single seater and two twin seater aircraft landed at the Ambala air base from France. The five fighter aircraft had covered a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling, with a single stop in the United Arab Emirates.

The Indian Air Force had formally inducted the fighter jets in a ceremony conducted on on September 10 at Ambala Air Force station. The fighter jets were inducted to Indian Air Force 17 Squadron. France Defence Minister Florence Parly had also attended the ceremony.