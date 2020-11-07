“Goosebump moment”; Indian origin Kamala Harris becomes the first woman vise president of the US

Kamala Harris has made history by becoming the first woman vice president of the United States. Harris will be the first Black woman and African American elected as the vice president. Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris is a former attorney general of California. She also becomes the first person of Indian descent to hold the national office in the United States. Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. He won Pennsylvania on Saturday to exceed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

Harris has been a rising star in Democratic politics for much of the last two decades. After Harris ended her own 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, Joe Biden tapped her as his running mate. They will be sworn in as President and Vice President on 20 January. Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai and moved to the United States to pursue a doctoral degree at the University of California Berkeley. Harris’ mother raised her daughters with the understanding the world would see them as Black women. Her victory could usher more Black women and people of color into politics.