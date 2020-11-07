Republicans urged Trump supporters to cast illegal ballots after the Election Day: Report says

Republican officials in Wisconsin prompted their followers to contact supporters of President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and convince them to cast illegal votes. The officials asked for volunteers to contact Trump supporters in Pennsylvania and urge them to return their absentee ballots, in the email sent on Thursday.

President Donald Trump has expressed support for another large stimulus package and suggested in the past he could back a larger package than what Democrats have offered. “Once we get past the election, we’re going to get it. It may be bipartisan, it may not have to be,” Trump said in a podcast interview which was recently updated. “Right after the election, we’ll get it one way or the other.” The deadlock may push the passage of the coronavirus consolation bill into early next year, unless lawmakers strike an agreement during a lame-duck session when they must act to avert a government shutdown before December 11. It is not clear whether Trump’s position will change after the election.