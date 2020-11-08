Setback to Congress: Congress MLA and supporters quits party

Giving a big setback to Congress party, a MLA has quit the party to join the ruling party. Qazi Abdur Rahim, Congress MLA from Baduria and his supporters has quit Congress to join ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. Qazi Abdur Rahim joined TMC in the presence of senior ministers Firhad Hakim and Partha Chatterjee.

Besides Rahim, former BJP Mahila Morcha vice president Moumita Basu Chakraborty and some retired bureaucrats also joined the TMC.

“I have realized that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the only hope in the fight against the BJP. So, I am joining the TMC to strengthen her hand,” Rahim said.

The Congress had won 44 seats in the 2016 assembly elections but 18 of its MLAs have switched over to the ruling TMC since then.