Youth accidentally shoots himself while posing with gun for selfie….

A 22-year-old man accidently shot himself in the chest while taking a selfie in Greater Noida. The victim Saurabh Mavi, a resident of Dhrampura village was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Sharma and Mavi are friends and have known each other for some years, investigators said. Sharma told police that Mavi had reached his sweet shop in the afternoon and later planned to visit a mutual friend, Sachin, in Sector Pi-3 in Greater Noida. “Sharma has told us that he and Mavi left the shop in his Maruti Vitara Brezza for Pi-3.

On the way Mavi suddenly took out a gun and started posing for a selfie,” police said. Police said that Sharma accidentally pulled the trigger of the gun, firing once. The bullet pierced Mavi’s chest and he was wounded. Sharma immediately rushed Mavi to Sharda hospital.

Ajit Kumar, Sharda Hospital PRO, said that the victim had received critical injuries and he was declared brought dead. “The victim died due to critical injuries and blood loss. The hospital has informed the police about the matter,” he said. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and a medical report is awaited. Bisrakh police have detained Sharma and are questioning him regarding the case.